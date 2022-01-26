Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $42.32 and a one year high of $75.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marathon Petroleum stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

