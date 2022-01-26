MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Cut to $54.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of HZO opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $955.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average of $51.96. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,840,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 32,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 629,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 138,567 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 612,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 135,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

