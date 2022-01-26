MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

MarketAxess has raised its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $352.01 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $341.50 and a 1 year high of $589.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.59. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.83.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MarketAxess stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of MarketAxess worth $68,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.