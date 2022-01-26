Marlin Price Down 38.6% This Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $30.57 million and $19.69 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00048868 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.04 or 0.06611969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,844.33 or 0.99872733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00052083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00050729 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

