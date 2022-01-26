Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

MQ traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. 220,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,560,753. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

