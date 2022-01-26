Martin Andersson Acquires 9,855 Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson bought 9,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,872.45 ($2,526.24).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 24th, Martin Andersson purchased 160,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($43,173.23).

On Tuesday, December 21st, Martin Andersson acquired 160,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($43,173.23).

LON:CGH opened at GBX 19.40 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.11. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 18.25 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 31.48 ($0.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £133.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44.

Separately, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

