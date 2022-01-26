Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.49. 553,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,082,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.28%.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $2,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 651,850 shares of company stock worth $50,696,544. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,858 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 92,865 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

