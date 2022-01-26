Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Adam Mikkelson Sells 600 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Mikkelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $7.54 on Wednesday, hitting $205.44. The stock had a trading volume of 736,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,053. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.85. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $202.93 and a one year high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Masimo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,372,000 after purchasing an additional 71,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,845,000 after acquiring an additional 69,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 14.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,946,000 after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

