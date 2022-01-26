Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $202.98

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $202.98 and last traded at $203.60, with a volume of 24449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.98.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.69 and its 200-day moving average is $274.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 0.73.
In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.08, for a total value of $994,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,657 shares of company stock worth $31,998,461 over the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Masimo by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Masimo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASI)
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
