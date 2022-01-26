Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $202.98

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $202.98 and last traded at $203.60, with a volume of 24449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.69 and its 200-day moving average is $274.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.08, for a total value of $994,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,657 shares of company stock worth $31,998,461 over the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Masimo by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

