Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading Down 31.7% This Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $995,811.62 and $44,170.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.29 or 0.06809511 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00065797 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 379.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

