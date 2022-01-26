Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $423.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,694,000 after purchasing an additional 119,452 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $13.29 on Wednesday, reaching $352.05. 146,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,210. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $345.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

