Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Increased by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.94.

NYSE MA traded up $10.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $348.76. The stock had a trading volume of 98,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.13 and a 200 day moving average of $355.02. The stock has a market cap of $342.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

