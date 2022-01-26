Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $12.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.61. 139,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,210. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.13 and its 200-day moving average is $355.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.94.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

