Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Up 7.2%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $19.91. 4,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 355,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTLS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 181.55 and a beta of 0.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,837,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 144.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 47,366 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
