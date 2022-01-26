Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Up 7.2%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $19.91. 4,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 355,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTLS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 181.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Materialise’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,837,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 144.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 47,366 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

