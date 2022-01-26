Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 136,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,742,954 shares.The stock last traded at $21.56 and had previously closed at $19.61.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.59.
About Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)
Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.
