Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 136,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,742,954 shares.The stock last traded at $21.56 and had previously closed at $19.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,863,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,465,000 after acquiring an additional 516,450 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Mattel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,620,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,966,000 after purchasing an additional 310,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Mattel by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Mattel by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,357 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Mattel by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,032 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

