Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Matthews International worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Matthews International by 288.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Matthews International by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Matthews International by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Matthews International by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 138,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 33,939 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MATW opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 430.93 and a beta of 1.13. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $438.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.10 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,100.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

