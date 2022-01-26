Matthews International (MATW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Matthews International to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $438.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Matthews International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MATW opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 430.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,100.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Matthews International by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matthews International by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Matthews International by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

