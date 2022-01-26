MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 5% lower against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $833,464.40 and approximately $52,154.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,010.93 or 0.99879515 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00084717 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00248495 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00168756 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.14 or 0.00338771 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007390 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000815 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

