Maxim Group Boosts Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $85.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

CUBI stock opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $118,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

