Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $74.26

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.26 and last traded at $75.28, with a volume of 24739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.81.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 105.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 24,511 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 43.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile (NYSE:MMS)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

