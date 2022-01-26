MaxLinear (MXL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MaxLinear to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MXL opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -381.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MaxLinear stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of MaxLinear worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

