MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Trading 6.3% Higher

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.16 and last traded at $60.80. 7,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 669,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.17.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.
The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98.
In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.
About MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
See Also: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.