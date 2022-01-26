MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Trading 6.3% Higher

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.16 and last traded at $60.80. 7,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 669,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

