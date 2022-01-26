MCDEX (MCB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.71 Million

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One MCDEX coin can now be purchased for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MCDEX has traded flat against the US dollar. MCDEX has a total market cap of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00041421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006107 BTC.

MCDEX Coin Profile

MCDEX (CRYPTO:MCB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

