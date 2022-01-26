McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.8% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $251.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.06.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

