McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $285.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $275.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $250.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.06. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

