McKesson (MCK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect McKesson to post earnings of $5.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect McKesson to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK opened at $245.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.76. McKesson has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $256.85. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,611 shares of company stock worth $13,638,025. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in McKesson stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.