Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.25

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.10, with a volume of 44631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75. The company has a market cap of C$314.48 million and a P/E ratio of 113.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.77.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$123.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

