Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,076,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.85% of Medical Properties Trust worth $101,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 148,277 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. 45,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $24.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

