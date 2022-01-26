Medicalchain (MTN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $51,236.00

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Medicalchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Medicalchain has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $51,236.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00048628 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,376.44 or 0.06603851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,895.61 or 0.99749723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00052663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00051090 BTC.

About Medicalchain

Medicalchain’s genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

