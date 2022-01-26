MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Stock Price Down 2.3%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 97,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 415,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered MediPharm Labs to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.35 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. downgraded MediPharm Labs from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.35 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of C$55.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30.

In other news, Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 172,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$42,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,933,843.80.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

