Megacoin Price Hits $0.0037 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $146,349.48 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00292081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,835,044 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

