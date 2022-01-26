Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. 18,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 591% from the average session volume of 2,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.3252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Megaworld’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%.

Megaworld Corp. engages in property-related activities such as project design, construction, and property management. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others. The Real Estate segment pertains to the development and sale of residential and office developments.

