Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) shares rose 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43.

Meiji Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEJHY)

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It offers yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, foodstuffs, livestock products, and sugar and corn sweeteners, as well as transportation services.

