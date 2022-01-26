Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.3% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,207.05.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,799.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,368.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,398.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.