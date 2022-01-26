Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,355,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 646,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

