Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.76

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.76 and traded as high as C$14.19. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$14.04, with a volume of 4,886 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$462.84 million and a P/E ratio of 41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 8.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.76.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.7100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.