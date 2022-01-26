Meme (MEME) Reaches Market Cap of $11.47 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00246626 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00015522 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007306 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002260 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009590 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

