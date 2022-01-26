MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Increased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 2.5% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.24% of MercadoLibre worth $202,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,917.43.

MELI stock traded up $34.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,036.50. 6,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,116. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,201.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,514.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $957.60 and a twelve month high of $2,006.71.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

