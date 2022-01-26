Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Director Sells $79,200.00 in Stock

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lonna Wiersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of Mercantile Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $85,061.88.

On Friday, November 5th, Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00.

Mercantile Bank stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 73,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,200. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $603.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.08. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,299,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

