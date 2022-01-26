Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 29,667 Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $879,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $1,630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $1,728,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $2,946,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $41,321,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

In other news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $889,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $340,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 458,558 shares of company stock valued at $32,354,475 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. Amplitude Inc has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.88.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

