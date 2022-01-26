Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.79% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAXF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96.

