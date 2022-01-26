Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.