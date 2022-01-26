Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,475,461,000 after buying an additional 131,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after buying an additional 2,054,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $550,388,000 after buying an additional 72,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after buying an additional 591,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Leidos by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,604,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,381,000 after purchasing an additional 76,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

NYSE LDOS opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $113.63.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

