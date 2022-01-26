Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.36. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $71.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.964 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

