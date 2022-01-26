Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 3,494 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 73.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after buying an additional 2,218,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at $78,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at $73,691,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 150.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,493,000 after buying an additional 268,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,258,000 after buying an additional 217,455 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $168.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.77 and a 200-day moving average of $179.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

