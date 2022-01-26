Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 7,798 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MT. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 91.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 383.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 935,647 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth about $25,663,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2,040.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 632,571 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

MT stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

