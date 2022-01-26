Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 972 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 131,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

