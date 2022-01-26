Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Diageo by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in Diageo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

DEO opened at $200.88 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $153.67 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.