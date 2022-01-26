Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

