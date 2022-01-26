Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.53 Million Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.16% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $22.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

